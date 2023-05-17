A dead teen has been found at the historical society in Askov, then another is found in a cabin at a local lake.
Pine County is rife with mysteries. The latest involves a cult, horse show and of course, a few dead bodies.
A dead teen has been found at the historical society in Askov, then another is found in a cabin at a local lake.
Pine County is rife with mysteries. The latest involves a cult, horse show and of course, a few dead bodies.
Local author Dean Hovey weaves the lives of the people in his mysteries into real businesses and activities around Pine and neighboring counties. The characters travel to well known locations like Canal Park as well as the Duluth Grill and Tobies.
In his latest book, Taxed to Death, the Pine County Sheriff’s Department works tirelessly to solve the latest mystery that revolves around a cult in the area and a county assessor that died of food poisoning. Hovey said that although his characters and plots are fiction, there actually was a cult in Pine County at one time.
The prolific writer will have 30 books between his three different series in the coming weeks. The series include Pine County Mysteries, Whistling Pines Cozy Mysteries and Doug Fletcher Park Ranger Mysteries.
Hovey said he was not a particularly imaginative child, but enjoyed visits with his grandfather who was quite a storyteller.
“He was a natural,” said Hovey. “He talked about working in logging camps…I was always intrigued.”
Hovey wrote for his high school and college newspapers but did not pursue writing until years later as part of a New Year’s resolution. He decided that he should watch less television and write a book instead. After purchasing a lackluster mystery book at the airport, his wife suggested that it was time he wrote his own book.
“I often have a thought in mind and whip out an opening chapter or two,” said Hovey. “I let it percolate for a bit, then write up the middle.”
He said he enjoys laying out the components and writing the stories as well as brining the characters to life.
“I enjoy when the characters start talking to each other,” Hovey said. “They go places I would have thought of. I find it very intriguing.”
His favorite book is always his latest creation.
“This one was twisting more than the others,” Hovey said. “I had to pull all of the different plots together.”
He said the unique plot twist came from an idea from a reader.
Stop by the Moose Lake Library and meet Hovey during a book signing for Taxed to Death at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
He will hold another one in Moose Lake from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the historical society during DepotFest.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.