Minnesota Statute 145A, the Local Public Health Act, authorizes counties to have a community health board (CHB).
In Pine County the county board of commissioners serves as the CHB and hires a Community Health Administrator to administer the program. The mission of Pine County Public Health is “to promote and protect the health, well-being, and self-sufficiency of all residents of Pine County.”
The statute requires that the CHB complete certain activities including:
1. Identify local public health priorities to:
• Ensure adequate local public health infrastructure
• Promote health communities and healthy behavior
• Prevent the spread of communicable disease
• Protect against environmental health hazards
• Prepare for and respond to emergencies
• Assure health services
2. Complete an assessment of community health needs and develop a community health improvement plan
To respond to these priorities, public health administers numerous programs such as a community health assessment, WIC (Women, Infants and Children), a supplemental nutritional program for mothers and children up to age five, Child and Teen Checkup Outreach, family health, and immunizations.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of these programs took a back seat to the pandemic response. As the department transitioned away from COVID-19 response, it took the time to evaluate its role and priorities. The department has instituted an employee wellbeing program that has won attention from across the state and taken the lead on a community wellness program—Blue Zones and is spearheading the response as lead strategist for the county’s opioid settlement.
In July 2019, Pine County joined other jurisdictions nationwide in suing opioid manufacturers and distributors, eventually joining the state of Minnesota’s settlement in 2021. These lawsuits were filed due the role that these companies played in fueling the opioid epidemic with irresponsible and misleading marketing and inadequate monitoring of these dangerous drugs.
Under the terms of the existing settlements, Pine County will receive about $1.2 million over 18 years. Additional lawsuits have reached settlement agreements or are expected to reach settlement and may lead to additional funding.
The funds must be used for responding to the opioid crisis, and Pine County has authorized the county’s Chemical Health Coalition to act in an advisory capacity to the board in developing a plan. The Coalition is a collaborative, which includes representatives from public safety, public health, education, and community providers.
With all these activities, it is clear that Pine County Public Health has emerged from the pandemic stronger and more resilient and is prepared to fulfill its mission for Pine County.
