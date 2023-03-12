Minnesota Statute 145A, the Local Public Health Act, authorizes counties to have a community health board (CHB).  

In Pine County the county board of commissioners serves as the CHB and hires a Community Health Administrator to administer the program.  The mission of Pine County Public Health is “to promote and protect the health, well-being, and self-sufficiency of all residents of Pine County.”

