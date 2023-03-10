Since the program’s suspension in July 2022, Pine County has now resumed offering well water testing, effective March 1, 2023. Residents and business owners desiring well water analysis are invited to pickup a sampling kit at the Pine County Planning and Zoning office located at 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone. The primary tests offered will be nitrates and E.coli. Additional parameters may be tested upon request.
Sample kits can be picked up any time during business hours (M-F 8am-4:30pm). Sample collection must occur no earlier than noon on Tuesdays and submitted to the Zoning office by 4:30pm the same day. Samples will be transported to a private laboratory and results submitted directly to the customer from the laboratory. Costs are $23.10/sample for E. coli and $28.88 for nitrates.
Both natural sources and human activities can contaminate well water and cause short-term or long-term health effects. Testing your well water is the only way to detect most of the common contaminants in Minnesota groundwater; you cannot taste, see, or smell most contaminants.
Questions on the program can be directed to the Pine County Planning and Zoning Department at 320-216-4220 or via email to septic@co.pine.mn.us
