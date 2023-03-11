pc
Are you looking to conserve resources and help the environment?  Pine County is partnering with the Recycling Association of Minnesota this spring to provide a sale of home compost bins ($76+tax) and rain barrels ($90+tax). Orders can be placed online at http://recycleminnesota.org/work/compost-bins-rain-barrels/  

Orders are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, with pick-up dates from: 

