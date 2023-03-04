The jail is seeing a dramatic increase in mentally ill inmates, along with vulnerable adults, juveniles and dangerous felons. While the jail population remains level, this change in demographics is driving the need for more separation of inmates within the Pine County Jail, noted Pine County Jail Administrator Rod Williamson.   

In response to the needs, along with the requirements by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, a jail study was conducted. From the jail study and further investigation, changes to jail intake and three housing units are recommended. 

