The jail is seeing a dramatic increase in mentally ill inmates, along with vulnerable adults, juveniles and dangerous felons. While the jail population remains level, this change in demographics is driving the need for more separation of inmates within the Pine County Jail, noted Pine County Jail Administrator Rod Williamson.
In response to the needs, along with the requirements by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, a jail study was conducted. From the jail study and further investigation, changes to jail intake and three housing units are recommended.
County commissioner, Matt Ludwig, explained during the Feb. 7 county board meeting that during the pandemic, it was discovered the jail had separation issues. He said when the jail (in the new courthouse) was built in 2007, it was built in a pod system which they don’t build anymore but that the Minnesota Department of Corrections approved at the time.
He said that Williamson has been working on a plan to stay inside the footprint of the current jail with an estimate of approx. $3 million and would include three phases. The funding could possibly come from a bonding bill this session which wouldn’t have a local taxpayer impact but would need legislative approval, he added, encouraging each of the commissioners to contact our local representative and senator.
The total cost was initially estimated at approximately $6.3 million before being whittled down. The county has $870,000 of ARPA (COVID) funds available for the project.
“It’s not a lot of money for the state, and if you can’t separate, you have to have more manpower,” he said, adding that there are recruitment and retention issues. “We’re burning out employees … in Beltrami County, the DOC may have to shut them down because they don’t have enough manpower.”
Williamson said in a later statement, “I have worked hard with the DOC and BKV group to re-tool our current facility without expansion, and I believe we have a good plan reducing costs yet maintaining separation requirements (safety and security of our facility).”
He elaborated on the need for separation of inmates saying that it’s no longer about just separating the males and females but about separating the specific classifications of inmates.
“There are three units, and one can hold up to 60 inmates, but we can’t have them all in there unless they all classify the same … sometimes we run out of space for the mentally ill and have to get creative.”
Boarding inmates in other facilities over the years has become an option, but other counties are not always able to take all classifications of inmates which means that the Pine County Jail still needs to be staffed in that section, so this solution would not help alleviate the current labor shortage.
The proposal includes greater separation within the male and female population to meet the needs of the different types of inmate classifications.
It also adds programming space to each unit and adds recreation space for females, along with dry cells, and a negative airflow room. This all would reduce staffing, from 60:1 direct supervision to 40:1 indirect supervision.
The need for a body scanner was also addressed at the county board meeting. “Things are getting into the jail in body cavities because we can’t search them and hospitals can’t either, and there was an incident in the jail,” noted Ludwig.
Williamson said the body scanner is needed for inmate and staff safety. He said the contraband being brought into the jail inside one’s person is a trend going on throughout the state. “People are carrying drugs and weapons inside of them on a daily basis, like you or I carry a wallet,” he said. “The criminal understands we cannot do a body cavity search, so use your imagination as to where they are carrying these items. It is very dangerous.”
Williamson said they have had inmates carry inside of them needles, drugs, razor blades, etc. The potential for someone being injured or worse yet dying increases dramatically, he added. Body scanners are being placed into facilities throughout the state to combat this issue.
“This retooling of our current jail has been on our horizon since I first took over as the jail administrator almost seven years ago,” he said. “Our first inspection identified the lack of separation and has continued since.”
