Pine County hosted the Second Annual Pine County Collaborative Youth Fishing Event on Sturgeon Lake on Wednesday, August 25. It was a great day for fishing as 24 Pine County youth participated in the event. Pine County Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass organized the event, which he enlisted the help of many volunteers. This event could not have been possible without the help of the volunteers (transporting the youth, providing fishing poles, life jackets, providing food and beverages, cooking, and providing the boats).
Those that helped out included the Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson and several of his Deputies; MN DNR Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich along with other MN Conservation Officer’s and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Conservation Officers; Pine County Social Workers Kristen Schroeder & Adriane Wimmer; Pine County Probation Agents Jami Tuve & Christopher Stolan; the Community Cultural Coach, Roberta Dunkley; the Evening Reporting Center Director, Jason Vinaja; Empower School Teacher Brad Jensen; and East Central School Principal Stef Youngberg. This truly was a collaborative event!
All 24 youth were able to fish out of a boat, which for some of them was their first time doing so. This year we had a contest for the largest fish caught. The winner was awarded a brand-new rod & reel. Adrenaline Archery donated all of our bait (minnows & worms). 13 Fishing donated tackle for the youth to keep. The Pine City Dairy Queen also provided each youth with a certificate for a free ice cream cone. The Pine County Chemical Health Coalition donated water and granola bars. East Central School Principal Stef Youngberg brought and cooked a lot of hot dogs. The Pine County District Court Judges baked and donated cookies for the event, and all 96 cookies were consumed quickly!
All of the youth and volunteers had a great time are looking forward to attending it next year. The event had more participants and more boats in the water then the first event. Providing the youth an opportunity to fish out of a boat especially with someone from Law Enforcement was great. The youth got to see a different side of Law Enforcement that they might not get to see otherwise. “These events bring the community closer together and they are just fun events!” said Supervisor Kevin J. Glass.
Pine County Probation Officers are looking forward to holding an Ice Fishing outing in January and the 3rd Annual Pine County Collaborative Youth Fishing Event in July 2022.
