Local governments are hard at work preparing their preliminary budgets for the next year and Pine County is no exception.

The Pine County Board of Commissioners budget talks are underway and heading towards setting a preliminary levy. Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented a rough draft of the budget, which included each department’s requests for expenditures to the commissioners. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0