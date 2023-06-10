Summer is not only time for fun in the sun but is also time for road construction. Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun shared a schedule of the county’s upcoming projects for 2023 which includes a number of paving projects, a trail project, road shoulder widening, and bridge replacements.  

Paving  projects (August through October)

