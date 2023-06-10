Summer is not only time for fun in the sun but is also time for road construction. Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun shared a schedule of the county’s upcoming projects for 2023 which includes a number of paving projects, a trail project, road shoulder widening, and bridge replacements.
Paving projects (August through October)
Work on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 18 from Old Hwy 61 in Hinckley, west 6 miles to the county line, will include pavement resurfacing, replacing railroad crossings, sidewalk improvements, and new pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured a short distance within the city of Hinckley for one to two weeks while BNSF replaces three rail crossings. Traffic will remain open on all roads and side streets during the resurfacing and sidewalk work.
Work on CSAH 17 from CSAH 18 to County Road 140 West will include reclaiming the existing pavement, adding cement stabilization, resurfacing, adding a turn lane at County Road 140 East, and pavement markings. County State Aid Highway 17 will also be widened and paved for a distance of 0.25 miles from end of the existing pavement to the BNSF rail crossing located two miles south of CSAH 18. Short term road closures will be necessary during the grading portion of the work.
Work on CSAH 15 between Pelkey Creek Rd and Cross Park Rd will include subgrade repairs and new pavement on a quarter mile section of CSAH 15 in preparation for this route to be used as an alternate route by MnDOT for upcoming I-35 road work in Hinckley.
The County Road 140 loop from Hinckley to State Hwy 48 work will include reclaiming the existing pavement, adding cement stabilization, resurfacing, and adding new pavement markings.
Pedestrian trail at Cross Lake (July through October)
Work on CSAH 9 Cross Lake Pedestrian Trail will begin this July and continue through October of 2023. Widening the road shoulders and adding a pedestrian trail along the east side of CSAH 9 from Pearl Drive north two miles to the Snake River bridge will take place.
Resurfacing of the road will follow in 2024. Traffic will be narrowed to a single lane through the work area.
Bridge replacements
The bridge on CSAH 61 over the Willow River is expected to be replaced during the month of September. Road will be closed for the duration of the project, and traffic will be detoured onto nearby Willow Street. Trucks exceeding 15 tons will be detoured to I-35.
The CSAH 25 bridge over the Lower Tamarack River will be replaced. The project is expected to start early October and last approximately three weeks. Road will be closed and traffic will be detoured.
The CSAH 9 bridge over the Snake River will also be replaced with work expected to start in November of 2023 and continue through the summer of 2024.
Road will be closed at Snake River from December through August and traffic will be detoured.
