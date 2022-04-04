press release
With the retirement of Rep. Sundin in House District 11a, local businessman and attorney Pete Radosevich has announced his candidacy. The district covers all of Carlton County and portions of Pine and St Louis County.
“I’m running for House District 11a because Carlton County is my home and I care about the issues unique to our community. While other candidates are mimicking the national issues, I feel we need a representative in St. Paul who is looking out for the issues that affect us, locally,” Radosevich said.
“I believe in appropriate taxation and responsible spending. I believe the government exists to solve our collective problems. And I believe the Legislature needs a DFL’er like myself who has both passion and experience (I’ve been active and involved for decades). As a small business owner (I am the publisher of Cloquet’s Pine Knot News), a licensed professional (I’ve practiced law in Carlton County since 1999), and a keen observer of the issues (I have hosted a political talk show for over 20 years), I understand the various perspectives of our community,” he said.
