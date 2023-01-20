The current Moose Lake pet ordinance 127A is undergoing changes and updates, said Taylor Hansberry, assistant city administrator. The ordinance outlines the licensing and regulation of the keeping of cats and dogs within the city limits.
Hansberry is in the process of undertaking the huge task of updating all of the 169 city ordinances, including the licensing and regulation pet ordinance which was adopted in 1993.
While much of the ordinance will remain the same, Hansberry proposed several changes including an increase in pet licenses fees, current rabies vaccination certificate, limit each household to three dogs and/or three cats over the age of six months old and the option of purchasing a one time pet license for $50.
She also lined up Ruff Start rescue out of Princeton to help place strays once the state mandated five business day hold is over as there is no longer an animal shelter in the county. Hansberry explained that the rescue is volunteer based and will place the strays in foster homes when they become available. The rescue will provide the service free of charge.
Stray cats are an issue in Moose Lake, said Darren Juntunen, police chief. He said that he purchased a microchip scanner to help with the process of identifying owners of stray pets. Owners need to remember to update their pets chip if they move or change phone numbers.
Hansberry reviewed the original ordinance and added proposed changes, then presented the proposed changes to the city council at their January meeting. The proposed changes need to be presented to the city council three times before council members can vote to accept the changes.
The next city council meeting is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the community room next to the library.
