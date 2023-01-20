The current Moose Lake pet ordinance 127A is undergoing changes and updates, said Taylor Hansberry, assistant city administrator. The ordinance outlines the licensing and regulation of the keeping of cats and dogs within the city limits.

Hansberry is in the process of undertaking the huge task of updating all of the 169 city ordinances, including the licensing and regulation pet ordinance which was adopted in 1993.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0