Persistence, problem solving, breathe life into flailing program

The Moose Lake FIRST Robotics team lives to see another year thanks to the efforts of the lone return student on the team.
Louis Thiessen recruited younger students and is teaching them the fundamentals of the robotics program, said David Lingle, head coach.
“It’s been a rough year for almost everything,” Lingle said. “We almost didn't have a team.”
There are nine students on the 6044 Circuit Breakers team, up from four students last year. The program accepts students in grades 7-12 this year, a change that helped add eight students to the program this year.
The FIRST robotics program encourages youth to use STEM skills and improve life skills including budgeting to purchase parts for the robot, according to the FIRST website.
The students also practice gracious professionalism and coopertition. Gracious professionalism is the idea that students can be competitors while also helping and respecting each other.
Theissen, a junior, has been with the program three years. He said a demonstration presentation from the robotics team several years ago piqued his interest.
“After the presentation I approached and asked if I could take a closer look at the robot,” Thiessen said. “When I got close I saw a really complex system that I didn’t understand and I was curious.”
Lingle said the team is further ahead this year than last year due to Thiessen's persistence and hard work.
“He really stepped up and took a leadership role with the team,” Lingle said.
Thiessen said he enjoys mentoring
the younger students.
“I love being able to show a student how the engineering design process works,” said Thiessen. “Kids who never picked up a power drill before can now use them proficiently.”
The students are working very well together and staying on track, Lingle said.
The FIRST Robotics competition at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center cancelled part way through in 2020 due to the statewide shutdown of school activities. The Moose Lake team competed before the shutdown and placed 57 with two wins, seven losses and zero ties.
Theissen said earlier teams performed better, including 20th place for the first team in 2016. He hopes the Circuit Breakers perform better this year.
The teams are judged on strategy and how well the robots are suited for the strategy. They are also judged on how well the opposing teams manage to interfere and compete with the Moose Lake team. The event at the DECC is set to loud rock music blaring in the background, creating a fun, festive atmosphere.
“A team could have a perfect robot, but an opposing robot that is built for the purpose of playing defense could completely prevent scoring,” explained Thiessen. “In the way three teams compete as one alliance (team) makes predicting the outcome of a competition incredibly difficult. I think that’s the reason why the competition is loved by the participants as deeply as it is.”
Theissen said his favorite part of the competition is brain-storming and coming up with a plan with his team, then bringing it to fruition on the playing field.
“Everyone helps everyone else even if they are slated to play against each other in the next match,” Theissen said. “Nobody wants the other teams to be dead on the field. They want the toughest fight they can have and they know everyone else wants the same thing.”
Lingle is creating a new Facebook page for the team. Once it is ready, the team will keep the public updated with photos and videos of the progress.
The virtual competition will be held Tuesday, March 2. The team will receive a map of a 30 foot by 15 foot field with prepositioned points. They will have challenges to overcome, including obstacles and accuracy. They will also be judged on the creativity and design of the robot. Once the challenges are complete, the students send the video to the judges for review. The judges will meet with the students virtually and ask the same questions as during a normal competition year. When the process is complete, the teams will be ranked.
It’s not too late. Students in grades 7-12 are encouraged to sign up by emailing david.lingle@isd97.org or call 218-940-7811. Lingle said students can also show up at the shop room at school 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
