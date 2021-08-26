The Moose Lake-Carlton County Airport’s annual fly-in pancake breakfast is a collaborative event.
It’s organized by the Lake Air Flying Club and the Moose Lake Kiwanis Club.
Approximately 475 people were served Sunday, Aug. 21, said Craig Prudhomme, incoming Kiwanis president.
“Threatening rain into the early morning might have kept some fly-in guests from attending,” Prudhomme said. “We had a bank of low clouds which may have deterred some pilots. The low ceiling held off the plane rides for about an hour, but they cleared and we had steady flights.”
Normally, the Moose Lake event is scheduled in June, during Father’s Day weekend, but COVID-19 pandemic concerns kept that from happening, Prudhomme said.
“Finding the Aug. 21 date was a work in progress and limited the time we had to advertise, particularly in flying publications,” he said. “Our event occurred the same time as the Carlton County Fair and there was the Ragnar Run, which came right by the airport.”
The Moose Lake Kiwanis Club is a member of the Moose Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber assisted with marketing and soliciting additional event volunteers.
Also present from the Chamber were its executive director and a junior ambassador, Prudhomme said.
The Kiwanis Club uses its fly-in proceeds to support Dollars for Scholars for three local school districts – Moose Lake, Barnum, and Willow River. Thirty-six club members worked the pancake feed and a Cloquet EAA Chapter 1221 volunteer worked flight control, Prudhomme said.
Larry Peterson, First National Bank of Moose Lake president and longtime fly-in breakfast organizer, reported 12 to 15 planes participated in the event. “We’ve had as many as 60 or 70 planes in a good year,” Peterson said, adding the Lake Air Flying Club has provided funding for staining the airport sign out by the road. In recent years, the club has purchased the curtains or blinds for the arrival/departure building and the couch for pilots to use if needed. “We also purchased the TV and antenna for the building in case pilots get stuck while enroute,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.