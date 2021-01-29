Overwhelmed by community giving

One person's trash is not always another person's treasure. The Disabled American Veterans have 23 green boxes set up around Carlton County to accept donations of clothes, jackets, shoes, purses and blankets in good condition.
Stan Heuer, Commander of the Chapter 18 Disabled American Veterans of Carlton County, said there has been an increase of trash in and around the green DAV boxes in Moose Lake and Barnum.
Heuer, a 59 year-old Army veteran, oversees the DAV boxes, including the pick up of items, sorting through donations and disposing of the garbage. Most of the donations are sold to Savers thrift store and a portion of the items are set aside to go to veterans in need in Carlton County.
“Savers pay per pound,” Heuer explains. “That's what we survive off of.” He said in a normal year the donations at the green boxes drop to 50% from summer to winter. This year the giving continues at about 90% of what the veterans normally receive.
Heuer said the veterans can only accept certain donations in the green boxes and anything outside of the list goes to the landfill. He explained they cannot accept household items, children's toys or glassware at the DAV boxes.
Not only do the DAV volunteers spend hours separating usable donations from the unusable donations, they also need to pay to dispose of the garbage. Heuer said they have found recliner chairs, an old toilet and televisions left outside of the green boxes. Broken glassware has been found inside of the boxes and is a safety issue for the volunteers. He said the majority of DAV volunteers emptying the boxes are in their 60s and 70s.
The DAV empties the green boxes twice a week now due to the increased amount of donations in the last year.
“The CIP (Challenge Incarceration Program) a group out of Willow River is the main work force and throws the bags into the truck,” Heuer said. “They are a godsend. If I had to get the guys to do that every week they would get worn out.” The seven green boxes at the Moose Lake location take on average an hour and a half to empty with the help of CIP, said Heuer.
The money raised by the DAV goes entirely to Carlton County veterans who are in need.
Charles Clyde, 52, is an Army veteran. He said he has gone through challenging times recently. Last year he became unexpectedly homeless. He tries to keep a positive attitude. “Every adventure in life makes you who you are,” Clyde said.
He and his teenage son
stayed at friends' homes for about a year before finding housing. The DAV appeared with donated household items and helped furnish his home.
“I can't say enough good about them,” Clyde said. “I've had members checking up on me and asking if I want to talk or go out for coffee. They were always there for me.”
Several months ago he ended up without a vehicle. He walked back and forth the two miles to work. Last week the DAV presented him with an older car after having a mechanic check it over.
Clyde said the emotional support is also very important.
There are about 600 DAV members in Carlton County, according to Heuer.
He said the organization helps all veterans, disabled or not.
Other DAV fundraisers include the brat wagon in the Premier Theater parking lot in Cloquet and their spring and fall rummage sales at the Cloquet National Guard Armory. The DAV also can pick up left over items in good condition after a garage sale.
Residents interested in donating furniture or household items in good condition can call 218-269-2193 for more information.
