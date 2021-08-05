Our New Adventures gives close family space to share

The small white building holds a variety of treasures for sale, from hand sewn stuffed keychains, decorative oars and sun catchers to hand thrown mugs, bowls, dragons and much more. Our New Adventures opened October 2020 in downtown Moose Lake.
Christine Wipson, 51, has been selling Thirty-One Gifts for several years as well as homeschooling her two daughters. Sydney, now 20, discovered a passion for pottery while she was in college and her sister, Grace, 15, loves to try new things, including hand sewing small stuffed animals called plushies.
They decided the solution was to rent a building and sell their crafts.
“We love to spend time together,” said Christine, as Sydney nodded in agreement. Sydney has a fully functioning pottery studio inside the building. She said she is currently in the middle of making pieces to sell at their booth at the Carlton County Fair August 19-22. She makes custom pieces also, including mugs and ceramic figurines of people's pets from photos. She said her mugs, which includes a Minnesota mug and ugly face mugs, are her best sellers.
“She comes alive when she does her ceramics,” Christine said. “She sparkles.”
They offered ceramic painting classes and Thirty-One Gifts parties in the spring and space for vendors to set up in front of their business every other weekend from May through Labor Day weekend.
The vendors offer a variety of selections, including homemade aprons, woodworking, soy candles, diamond art and more. The next vendors will be set up 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, August 14.
“We are a faith filled family,” Christine said. “This is God’s business, we just show up.”
They are open noon- 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays at 732 North Arrowhead Lane, Moose Lake or check out their website or Facebook page for more information and upcoming events.
