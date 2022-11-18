o

 Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center is offering free turkey meals to-go again this Thanksgiving. After serving over 200 meals last year, Osprey Wilds has decided to make this an annual event offering a meal for community members to pick up on Nov. 24. With a large kitchen, Osprey Wilds is used to preparing meals for visiting schools and large groups at their campus; they are using their resources to safely prepare a large number of meals for the upcoming holiday.

 Whether you’ve lost a job, are facing financial troubles, are expecting a smaller gathering, or just don’t feel like cooking, Osprey Wilds encourages you to sign up for their turkey feast meal. 

