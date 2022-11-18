Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center is offering free turkey meals to-go again this Thanksgiving. After serving over 200 meals last year, Osprey Wilds has decided to make this an annual event offering a meal for community members to pick up on Nov. 24. With a large kitchen, Osprey Wilds is used to preparing meals for visiting schools and large groups at their campus; they are using their resources to safely prepare a large number of meals for the upcoming holiday.
Whether you’ve lost a job, are facing financial troubles, are expecting a smaller gathering, or just don’t feel like cooking, Osprey Wilds encourages you to sign up for their turkey feast meal.
The cost of the meal is free, but if you would like to make a donation, Osprey Wilds suggests $10 per meal. You can also make a donation when you order to help cover the cost of food and staff time.
The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, two sides, and a dessert. To keep things simple and safe, Osprey Wilds will bring your food directly to your car on Nov. 24. All meals must be ordered beforehand at https://ospreywilds.org/event/turkey-feast-to-go/
Osprey Wilds is a non-profit 501(c)(3) residential environmental learning center and conference & retreat center in east-central Minnesota. We provide K-12 learning opportunities, community events and adult and college-level courses.
