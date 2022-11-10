The Lakeside Quilters of Tamarack keep busy making and presenting Quilts of Valor to local veterans. The small group of 12 members have awarded about 10 or so quilts in the last year, including one to Arvid “Sam” Huhta of Autumba recently.
Corrine “Bunny” Hanson saw a need in the area about two years ago and organized a local chapter that collaborates with the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin. The Aitkin organization provides quilt kits and volunteers from both organizations work together to sew the quilts into a finished product.
“There’s a lot of hands that touch so many quilts,” Hanson said. She said they make the quilts with love as a way to show the veterans appreciation for their service.
They work down a list of veterans, adding more names as they award each quilt in a ceremony. Hanson contacts each veteran to collect information about their time in the military, then reads it out loud when they present the quilt. The quilters wrap the quilt around the shoulders of the veteran as they read the presentation.
Hanson said she was impressed when she read that Huhta received two bronze stars while deployed for 14 months in Vietnam. She ended Huhtas presentation with information about the stars, “it’s the fourth highest ranking award a service member can receive for a heroic and meritorious achievement of service in an armed conflict. The Bronze Star is a signal of sacrifice, bravery and honor while serving your country. And Sam has two of these.”
“Sams a special guy,” said Hanson. She added that they also awarded quilts to two of his brothers.
“I’m so glad we’re doing this,” Hanson said. “I have learned so much.”
The Lakeside Quilters are awarding three Quilts of Valor on Friday during the Veterans Day ceremony at Villa Vista in Cromwell.
Anyone interested in donating to the quilters can call Hanson at 218-387-4303.
