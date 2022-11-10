Sam Huhta quilt.JPEG

The Lakeside Quilters of Tamarack keep busy making and presenting Quilts of Valor to local veterans. The small group of 12 members have awarded about 10 or so quilts in the last year, including one to Arvid “Sam” Huhta of Autumba recently.

Corrine “Bunny” Hanson saw a need in the area about two years ago and organized a local chapter that collaborates with the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin. The Aitkin organization provides quilt kits and volunteers from both organizations work together to sew the quilts into a finished product.

