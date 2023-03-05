Time goes faster when you’re doing something, so keep busy, said 100-year-old Niilo Isaacson. He said he doesn’t have any secrets for a long life, except to stay healthy and stay busy.
The centenarian said he has always taken life in stride, one day at a time.
Isaacson was born Feb. 17, 1923. He grew up on the family farm in Kettle River where the kids kept busy milking the 14 cows and doing farm chores. If they ran out of things to do, they picked rocks out of the field.
Isaacson went to school through the eighth grade.
“I thought that was enough,” said Isaacson with a grin. His family only spoke Finn at home as his dad immigrated from Oulu, Finland. The children learned to speak English in school. Isaacson still has a strong Finnish accent.
Like many other young men of the time, Isaacson was drafted during World War II. He was 20 years old and served as a technical sergeant with the 398th
Bombardment Group on a B-17 Bomber with the AirForce.
He was stationed in Nuthampstead, England.
“It was fun, it wasn’t bad because we didn’t have to walk anywhere, we always flew,” said Isaacson with a twinkle in his eyes. He turned serious as he remembered a close call on Jan. 1, 1945.
His plane had engine problems and the pilot landed it in the North Sea.
“It sank right away,” said Isaacson. “It was about 20 tons with the bombs.”
They nearly lost four men that day.
“I was going down with the plane when I got caught,” said Isaacson. “I thought that was it.” He broke free from the plane and managed to swim up to the surface.
One of his favorite memories of the service was when his plane flew over the Great Pyramids in Egypt. He was impressed with the building skills of the Egyptians.
He served his two years, left the military in 1945 and went back to Kettle River. He began dating Mildred Saarala and they soon married. They had three daughters and a son.
Isaacson kept busy. He served on the Kettle River city council, collected tree sap and made maple syrup and donated a lot of blood over the years.
He said his AB blood type was in demand and he donated over three gallons during his lifetime.
“Every time they came to town, I donated,” said Isaacson.
Isaacson worked at the old Kettle River Creamery and entered a butter making contest. He said he won second at the state competition.
He also worked at Mercy Hospital for 23 years as a maintenance engineer and served as an EMT on the ambulance.
He lives at Cardinal Court in Cromwell now where he has made friends over the years.
“Nobody speaks Finnish here,” Isaacson said with a chuckle. “They’re all foreigners.”
He is very proud of the letter and plaque he received from President Joe Biden wishing him a happy 100th birthday and thanking him for his service.
He keeps busy with the activities such as yard Yahtzee and reads whatever books his daughter brings him. He said he never cared to read when he was in school, but he enjoys it now. Many of the books are about WWII. One book sitting ready for him to read is the Bastard Brigade, although his current book is the Life and Times of Grizzly Adams.
“It seems like 100 years went by pretty fast,” Isaacson said.
