The public is invited to a free performance at the Moose Lake High School One Act play at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
This year’s play is called “Fighting Demons”, said Jason Schnoll, play director. The play takes 10 teenagers and a child through exploring their personal demons during the 30 minute production.
“I’m optimistic about our current production and how well we’ll compete as the subject matter is serious, topical, relevant and educational,” Schnoll said. “We all have issues that we deal with in different ways, sometimes not at all.”
He said he felt the topics discussed in the play are so sensitive, he invited one of the school counselors to sit in during the first few rehearsals so the students could learn more about the issues. Topics such as suicide, divorce, bullying, abuse and others affect many people and are often not discussed openly and candidly.
“We all need open lines of communication, to find and use our voices to better understand and express compassion and empathy for ourselves and for others in our communities,” Schnoll said. “COVID-19 and quarantines have highlighted just how necessary it is to connect with ourselves (emotions and thoughts) and with others, both socially and professionally.”
Eleven students in grades 7-12 participate in this year’s production. Shnoll said the students advanced from sub-sectionals to sectionals two years ago and is optimistic that they will do well this year.
While the performance at the school Friday night is free to the public, they do accept good will donations, Schnoll said.
Seven teams will compete for sub-sections Saturday, Jan. 29 at East Central High School in Finlayson. The performances begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3:30. The awards ceremony is at 4:30 p.m.
Parents and members of the public are allowed to attend the competition. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. There are no virtual options at this time.
Sub-Section contest
For those that are new to One Act competitions, the actors have 10 minutes to set up their set and exactly 35 minutes to perform. If a group goes over that 35 minutes they are disqualified from competition.
The seven schools competing on Saturday are: Aitkin, Barnum, Cromwelll-Wright, Deer River, East Central, Hill City and Moose Lake/Willow River.
The Minnesota State High School League Sub-Section 7A-3 One-Act Play Competition will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Performances are open to the public, ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
All spectators and guests will be required to wear masks when not on stage or eating in the cafeteria. Concessions/lunch will be provided by 4.0 Bus Service as a fundraiser for the East Central Drama Department.
Critics for the sub-section contest are Peggy Killoren from St. Joseph, Rob Larson from the College of St. Scholastica and Grif Sadow from Stillwater.
The top two schools will advance to the Section 7A competition which will be held at Two Harbors on Saturday, February 5.
