Moose Lake nurses are frustrated as they continue to work toward a contract with Essentia since the purchase of Mercy Hospital two years ago.
Essentia refused to acknowledge the nurses existing contract with Mercy Hospital at the time of the purchase, according to a press release from the Minnesota Nurses Association. The nurses have lost out on pay raises, bonuses, company retirement contributions and earned sick leave even as they worked through the pandemic, said Sarah Lambert, a registered nurse at Essentia Moose Lake.
The nurses picketed on Tuesday, June 28 to bring attention to the situation.
“I’m here for my fellow nurses,” said Rita Parzy, an Emergency Room Registered Nurse who has worked at the hospital for 25 years. “I’m tired of the broken promises since Essentia took over.” She said they promised to expand services for the community, but have not. They also said they were going to settle a fair contract when they took over two years ago, according to Parzy.
The largest roadblock is the refusal to allow language that would address shift scheduling and allow nurses to have more input and predictability in their schedules. This has stalled negotiations for about 8 months, according to Lambert.
“I love working here,” said Lambert. “I need a schedule that works for me and for them.”
The impasse also means that two other important subjects are on the back burner, wages and compensation.
“It’s very disheartening that we are struggling to provide the community the care that they deserve,” said Parzy.
Essentia Health-Media Relations Specialist Tony Matt stressed that the nurses only picketed and are not on strike. He sent out a press release stating that they are working with the nurses to negotiate a new contract, which affects about 50 nurses.
“After we assumed operation of Mercy Hospital, we recognized the union and began the work of negotiating an agreement with the MNA to represent our nurses there, said Matt.
“We did not assume the contract that the union had negotiated with the previous owner because we were not obliged to take on that contract and it was inconsistent with other agreements in our network. We continue to work to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with future bargaining sessions scheduled.”
Lambert has worked at the hospital for 13 years and loves it. However she is frustrated at the snail-like pace of the contract negotiations.
“A lot of us lost a lot of sick time,” said Lambert. The previous contract had separate banks for sick and personal time off but Essentia wants to change the new contract to include straight PTO.
“I don’t feel valued,” said Parzy.
Parzy lost 560 hours of sick time and vacation when Essentia purchased Mercy Hospital. She said that she did the math and she lost about $19,000 when Essentia switched them to straight PTO. Parzy said she can’t afford to be unemployed and felt pressured to accept the offer.
Lambert explained that the nurses had a contract with Mercy through the Minnesota Nurses Association since 2000, which was set to expire in 2021.
“Essenta eliminated the current contract,” said Lambert. She added that they are continuing the negotiations, but it’s been a slow process.
“We’re losing nurses left and right, and we’re still losing more” said Amanda Puall, an Emergency Room and OB Registered Nurse. She has worked at the hospital for 23 years. “About 25-30 percent of the nurses have quit since Essentia took over. We are also one of the lowest paid hospitals in the local counties.” Parzy agreed and added that it’s difficult to retain nurses without a contract and nearly impossible to hire new nurses.
Parzy said many of the nurses asked if Essentia would honor the contract in place when they took over.
“Essentia didn’t answer,” said Parzy. “They said, if you choose to take this job with Essentia, this is what is offered.”
Essentia Moose Lake has higher turnover than other facilities, according to Lambert. She said that some nurses want to work at the hospital because they live in the community, then they discover there’s not a contract in place and go elsewhere.
“We just want something in writing to protect us so we don’t get burned out,” said Lambert.
