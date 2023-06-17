Oh no, it sounds like you have Japanese Knotweed, said Mercedes Moffett, Carlton County Extension educator, to a Carlton County resident.
She explained that the tall plant looks similar to bamboo, but it is actually an invasive species and is very difficult to control or kill.
There are several varieties, including Giant, Bohemian, Japanese and Dwarf.
It is on the Minnesota noxious weed list, is a prolific spreader and is illegal to plant, transport or sell in Minnesota as of January 2020.
The plant is on the prohibited control list on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
That means if the plant is on your property you need to keep it under control and not allow it to creep onto neighboring properties, explained Moffett.
Any non-native plant species that can escape into any non-cultivated growing site and expand is invasive, according to the minnesotawildflowers.info website. Invasive species destroy habitat and food sources for native species.
The Japanese knotweed is native to eastern Asia and was imported to the United States in the late 1800s as an ornamental plant, according to the mda.state.mn.us website. It was also used for erosion control alongside roads and embankments, but it soon spread and became recognized as a problem plant in the early 1900s.
While the plant is not as much of an issue in Carlton County, there are a few patches in Moose Lake.
The Duluth and St. Louis County areas have been battling the prolific spreader for years. They held a virtual workshop for interested residents in 2020 to help educate them on how to recognize the plant, what not to do and how to effectively get rid of the problematic plant.
While the plants look pretty as they grow quickly and form a green wall to block out neighboring yards, the roots are amazingly long and adaptable. They can grow up to 65 feet long and six feet deep, according to the workshop video. The knotweed plants are perennials. They begin growing in April and reach their full height in June. The stems look similar to a bamboo plant with the nodes. They are also hollow inside.
The plants are topped with white, graceful, plume-like flowers in the fall that attract a variety of insects.
The various knotweed plants have been found in 43 states, with many infestations in Minnesota, according to mda.state.mn.us.
Cutting the plant encourages more growth, so an important part of slowing the spread is to refrain from cutting or mowing the plant, said Moffett. It can even self sow from a fragment of the plant.
The stubborn knotweed is a survivor. It is heat tolerant and can cause structural damage to retaining walls, bridges, buildings, clog waterways, increase erosion and reduce the diversity of natural plants.
“Unfortunately for management control, herbicide is the only effective measure due to how the plant spreads from both cuttings and rhizomes under the soil,” said Moffett.
Several attendees at the virtual workshop said they have fought the noxious knotweed and won the battle. The City of Duluth is also treating several of the 300 sites across the city.
Both the attendees and the workshop organizers recommended an herbicide, Milestone (aminopyralid). This option is a ‘selective’ herbicide and will control broadleaf weeds and not affect grasses, according to the Milestone directions.
For more information on the knotweed family and how to get rid of them, visit mda.state.mn.us.
