After years, even decades, of the Northern Lights Express project looking like a distant pipe dream, it now appears the passenger train project that would link the Twin Cities with Duluth via railway is preparing to pull into the station.

Northern Lights Express Alliance will begin the project of the NLX passenger rail route after receiving funding from the Minnesota Legislature. The legislature approved $194.7 million, which is only 20% of the total cost. In doing so, however, it unlocked 80% in potential federal funding.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0