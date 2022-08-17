The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a house on fire at 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Holyoke Township. 

The house was fully engulfed by fire when the emergency responders arrived at the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

