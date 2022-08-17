The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a house on fire at 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Holyoke Township.
The house was fully engulfed by fire when the emergency responders arrived at the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The resident was out of the house and did not appear to suffer from any injuries from the fire.
Wrenshall, Blackhoof, Kerrick and Esko Fire Departments also responded to the scene, as did the Essentia Health Ambulance.
The house was a total loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.