NLX Alliance members are pleased that early bill introductions in the 2023 legislative session include $99 million for Northern Lights Express, a proposed passenger rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth. State funds would unlock up to $396 million in matching federal funds.
Funds would be used to make safety improvements to existing tracks and build or modify six stations: Minneapolis at Target Field, Coon Rapids at Foley Blvd and highway 610, downtown Cambridge, near downtown Hinckley, downtown Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth at the historic depot. Four round trips are proposed throughout the day to serve a mix of commuters, tourists, sports and art culture fans, and people wanting to access services or destinations along the corridor. Amtrak or a similar organization is anticipated to be the service provider.
“In all of my years in elected office, I’ve never seen so much enthusiasm among legislators for a bill,” said Minneapolis City Councilman Andrew Johnson, chair of the NLX Alliance, a joint powers board of governmental entities along the 152 miles of existing track in the NLX corridor.
Johnson was joined last week by St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson and others for visits at the State Capitol with several legislators.
NLX appeals to legislators for many reasons, Johnson said. Affordable, safe, reliable travel options are essential for policymakers to offer their constituents, including seniors, veterans, students, business people, and families. Protecting our climate and natural resources resonates. For many, it’s the creation of 3,000 good-paying jobs during the construction of stations and track improvements. Economic development opportunities are encouraging. All agree that accessing an 80% federal match is important, Johnson said.
In the Senate last week, senate file 202 asking for $99 million from the general fund was introduced by Senators Jennifer McEwen (Duluth), Grant Hauschild (Hermantown) and Scott Dibble (Minneapolis
Companion bill House file 409 for $99 million from general funds was introduced Tuesday by nine representatives: Erin Koegel (Spring Lake Park), Liz Olson (Hermantown), Jeff Brand (St. Peter), Frank Hornstein (Minneapolis), Larry Kraft (St. Louis Park), Jerry Newtown (Coon Rapids), Alicia Kozlowski (Duluth), Steve Elkins (Bloomington), and Dave Lislegard (Aurora).
House file bill 408 also was introduced Tuesday, offering the alternative of bonding for $99 million. The chief author is Rep. Jerry Newton. A similar bill is anticipated in the Senate, according to Johnson.
The bills allow for $99 million to invest in preliminary engineering, design engineering, environmental analysis and mitigation, acquisition of land and right-of-way, and construction of the Minneapolis-Duluth Northern Lights Express inter-city passenger rail project.
The Minneapolis-Duluth/Superior Passenger Rail Alliance (NLX Alliance) was formed in 2007 to pursue the return of rail service to the corridor. Today, the NLX Alliance represents cities, counties, the Band of Ojibwe, and interested groups along 152 miles of existing BNSF Railway track. The NLX Alliance works with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the project lead, to advocate for a data-driven process that will deliver fast, safe and efficient service between Minneapolis and Duluth with stops in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley, and Superior. Learn more at NorthernLightsExpress.org.
