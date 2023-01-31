NLX Alliance members are pleased that early bill introductions in the 2023 legislative session include $99 million for Northern Lights Express, a proposed passenger rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth. State funds would unlock up to $396 million in matching federal funds. 

Funds would be used to make safety improvements to existing tracks and build or modify six stations: Minneapolis at Target Field, Coon Rapids at Foley Blvd and highway 610, downtown Cambridge, near downtown Hinckley, downtown Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth at the historic depot. Four round trips are proposed throughout the day to serve a mix of commuters, tourists, sports and art culture fans, and people wanting to access services or destinations along the corridor. Amtrak or a similar organization is anticipated to be the service provider.

