From bunnies to race cars, the Carlton County Fair has that and much more.
The fair board works hard all year long to line up entertainment and vendors as well as bring in new talent. They also sell storage space during the winter to pay for the maintenance and upkeep of the grounds and buildings.
“Last year went well,” said director Lindsey Larson “We had a pretty good turn out.”
She said they’re still trying to find employees or organizations to cover the gates, security and parking. There are several sports teams from local schools that have signed up for the parking fundraiser option.
“They’re perfect jobs for younger people,” Larson said.
This year will offer the typical events, music, 4-H competitions, horse races and of course the car races.
Bring your best crafts, photography and quilting to enter on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Wednesday is horticulture and baking and food preservation entry day.
The fair opens bright and early Thursday morning with the 4-H dairy goat show and the gates open to the public at 11 a.m.
Comedian, Don B. will stroll the grounds Friday and Saturday afternoons, while Cory and Friends take the Pavilion Stage.
Twin Cities cover band, Unicorn, plays a variety of modern and classics from Muse to Maroon 5 and will take the stage Saturday night, while Show me your Hits covers the 80s to today and will play Friday night. They play Van Halen, Blink 182, Bruno Mars and more, according to their website.
The oval races are in the grandstand Friday night, The demolition derby is Saturday night and the figure 8 and bus races wrap the 2023 fair up on Sunday night.
New this year is a sea lion show, rc race cars and a few food vendors, including All Fried Up, Holy Smokes, Michelle’s Lefse and an authentic Mexican vendor with gluten free items on the menu.
