The Moose Lake Area Fire District encourages local businesses and other entities to help them get faster access to their business or building during an emergency situation by purchasing a Knox Box.
A Knox Box is a secure metal box mounted to the outside of a building with the business key locked inside that allows emergency personnel access in the advent of an emergency, explained Osten Berg, retired Moose Lake Area Fire District chief and current executive director of the fire district. He said it’s voluntary for anyone interested in the Moose Lake area.
Over the years, the fire department collected many of the local business keys and hung them in their fire trucks, but Berg said having the box mounted to the building is a more efficient process.
The Knox Box allows local emergency personnel access. They will have a master key to the businesses box, then they can enter the building faster instead of waiting for the owner to arrive with a key.
“We have a lot of apartment buildings that we can’t get into,” said Darren Juntunen, Moose Lake police chief. “Some of the owners live out of state.”
Minutes are vital if there’s a burglar or fire in the building, said Berg.
The cost of the box is roughly $500. Berg said they have narrowed it down to two styles for residents to choose from.
“Booting the door in one time will pay for the box,” added Juntunen.
Berg said that the Knox Box option is open to anyone who is interested, but targeted towards local businesses and apartment building owners in Moose Lake, Moose Lake Township and Windemere. Local homeowners who head south for the winter might also want to consider the extra layer of protection while they are gone for an extended amount of time.
“We’re promoting this for anyone,” said Berg. “We would love to have apartment buildings, senior buildings…we hope to have a strong response.” He added that a local church is currently in the process of adding a Knox Box on their building.
A mailing will be sent to residents in the near future with more information.
