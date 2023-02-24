The Moose Lake Area Fire District encourages local businesses and other entities to help them get faster access to their business or building during an emergency situation by purchasing a Knox Box.

A Knox Box is a secure metal box mounted to the outside of a building with the business key locked inside that allows emergency personnel access in the advent of an emergency, explained Osten Berg, retired Moose Lake Area Fire District chief and current executive director of the fire district. He said it’s voluntary for anyone interested in the Moose Lake area.

