The old Shopko building is getting a makeover. Workers are adding the final touches to the new St. Lukes Plaza, including setting up computers and finishing the electrical. The first tenant will be the Northern Lakes Surgery Center.
The center will be an outpatient surgery center which means that patients will not spend the night, which also helps keep costs down, according to Jacqueline Volk, director. She added there are several perks for choosing an outpatient center over a hospital, including easier navigation both out in the parking lot and inside the facility. Other perks are ease of scheduling, private pick-up post-surgery and a space for family to wait.
Laura Sieben, 38, said she chose a surgery center instead of a hospital for a septoplasty (sinus corrective surgery). She explained that she visited her surgeon for a pre-surgery appointment in the same center as she had her surgery, so felt more comfortable already knowing the building and parking.
“I was able to park right near the door and enter the surgery suite privately and with little contact with other people,” Sieben said. “I felt so safe as I wasn’t in a hospital with other sick people, especially during COVID-19 season.”
The Moose Lake resident said she liked being able to leave shortly after the procedure and recover in the privacy of her own home.
The company chose the location in Moose Lake for a variety of reasons, said Volk. She said that many people prefer the ease of accessing a smaller facility for outpatient surgeries, as well as it’s less expensive without the hospital overhead.
The surgery center currently employs 12 people. They will offer a variety of services including endoscopy, general surgery, orthopedics and more.
The building is owned by St. Lukes and the surgery center is co-owned by Gateway Family Health Clinic and St. Lukes Hospital.
The surgery center is nearly completed and will be open for business in early 2023.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.