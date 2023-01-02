The old Shopko building is getting a makeover. Workers are adding the final touches to the new St. Lukes Plaza, including setting up computers and finishing the electrical. The first tenant will be the Northern Lakes Surgery Center.

The center will be an outpatient surgery center which means that patients will not spend the night, which also helps keep costs down, according to Jacqueline Volk, director. She added there are several perks for choosing an outpatient center over a hospital, including easier navigation both out in the parking lot and inside the facility. Other perks are ease of scheduling, private pick-up post-surgery and a space for family to wait.

