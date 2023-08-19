Brianne McClellan has a big hurdle to overcome.
As the new East Central Regional Suicide Prevention Coordinator, she hopes to discover a way to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide. She knows it won’t be easy.
“We need to be able to talk openly about mental health, listen without judgment and provide resources,” McClellan said. “People may feel alone, stigmatized or unsure of where to begin.”
Her first goal is to familiarize herself with the people in the community, both people she will be assisting and those she will be working with in the counties of Kanabec, Pine, Isanti, Chisago and Mille Lacs. As a native of the area, she already has a head start.
“I grew up in Mora and went to school here preschool through 12th grade,” she said. She attended St. Cloud State University for her post-secondary studies, majoring in social studies education.
After teaching social studies and coaching for nine years in Texas, she returned to Minnesota and worked in the North Branch district.
“After 10 years in the classroom, I decided that it was time for me to get out of the classroom full-time so I got my real estate license, and this past year I worked both as a real estate agent as well as a substitute teacher for Mora Public Schools, Pine City Public Schools and Milaca Public Schools,” she said.
But McClellan wanted to do more. She began seeking out positions that would allow her to support others and have a greater impact on society.
“So this role seemed like a perfect fit,” she said. “It allowed me to use my degree in education and also help others.
“Having been in education for over a decade, and working with students who were having to navigate high school and life while also having to deal with various levels of mental health issues, this position felt like the perfect opportunity to work with students, as well as adults, by giving them access to resources that would help them whether they were the ones struggling with their mental health or if they knew someone that was.”
McClelland said her new position has “a variety of roles.”
“The regional coordinators serve as a connector to providers, agencies and organizations in the region that need assistance with trainings, resources, planning and implementation, or suicide prevention strategies,” she said. “Trainings and presentations are part of the work which helps participants recognize potential warning signs of suicide and strategies for helping people connect with available resources.”
Her office also provides some technical assistance to the PICK’M Up Suicide Prevention Coalition, a group made up of stakeholders from Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec Cn Mill Lacs Counties.
“This is an unfunded community coalition that brings a variety of people together on a monthly basis for trainings, resource sharing, education, data review, community awareness and occasionally community events,” McClellan said.
Her position, while located in Kanabec County, is part of Northern Minnesota Suicide Prevention Regional Coordination. She is one of six regional coordinators across upper Minnesota. Funding is provided by the Minnesota Legislature and administered by the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Carlton County Public Health and Human Services was awarded funding to continue suicide prevention on behalf of 30 counties in Northern Minnesota,” McClellan said. Funds can be used to assist community partners with issues “related to suicide prevention, intervention and post-vention.”
“The other 38 counties in Minnesota are covered by the same legislative funds with the grant being managed through Canvas Health. They also have regional coordinators who do similar work. The statewide network of regional coordinators strives to connect and assisted with planning and implementation of regional suicide prevention efforts, and ultimately reduce death by suicide and reduce suicide related behaviors.”
She will be parlay her teaching experience into training others to “help identify warning signs of suicide, ways to help someone who may need help.”
Help is especially needed now, since the rate of suicides among young people is on the rise.
“Over the course of the past couple years, the rate of suicides in East Central Minnesota has increased slightly,” McClellan said. “The data shared with us from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates that males between the ages of 25 and 44 have the highest rate of suicide and that females have a higher rate of non-suicidal self-harm, which is consistent with statewide data.”
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which coincides with the beginning of the new school year. McClellan said that reaching young people can come in many forms.
“Not everyone is comfortable talking about mental health or suicide, and that is OK,” she said. “However, who do you know that you could refer someone too? Do you know what resources are available in your community, school, workplace, etc.?”
And still she hopes to surmount that hurdle — the one that stigmatizes discussions surrounding mental health.
“When we begin to talk about mental health in the same way in which we talk about heart disease or cancer, we realize that others have experienced the same types of issues and from that comes hope and healing,” she said. “Mental health is health, and we must prioritize our mental wellness in much the same way.
“We can also share resources, not only crisis resources, but activities and hobbies that keep us mentally well. Invite your neighbor over for a game of cards, take a walk with a friend, enjoy music in the park, express daily gratitude, share a good book with your neighbor, etc. It is really the simple things we can do to help each other that will provide for better community wellness.”
If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health issues, call 800-523-3333 or text “MN” to 741741. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 in the case of an emergency.
