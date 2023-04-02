What happens when you combine frisbee and golf? Disc golf, of course. The popular sport is coming to Moose Lake as soon as they have the funding, said Moose Lake alum and avid disc golf enthusiast, Chris Novy.
He explained that the sport has the same general concept as golf, but uses a frisbee instead of a golf ball to get points. Like golf, the person with the lowest score wins.
The Moose Lake Disc Golf Club, school district and community education are working together to have a professionally designed 18-hole disc golf course installed in the school forest and grounds. Novy believes that the location is perfect as the sport can be added to the school curriculum during school hours and bring the community to enjoy the underutilized woods around the school after hours.
“I am excited for the addition of a disc golf course to our school campus,” said Billie Jo Steen, school superintendent. “This presents an excellent opportunity for students to learn a lifelong sport in our physical education classes.” She said that while she has not played the sport, she is excited to learn how.
Novy said that disc golf can be played alone or with a group of people. It’s also for people of all ages and athletic abilities.
He brought the proposal to the school board and received permission to begin fundraising for the project after working to find a home for the new sport for three years. Once he got the green light, he immediately set up a GoFundMe account.
Novy said that he became interested in the sport while in Jr. high school and
he still aims to play at least once a week at Carlton, the only 18 hole disc golf course in Carlton County. He first spoke to Moose Lake city council members about the project several years ago, but they did not have land or money available. He also did not have any luck at the county level.
However, the Moose Lake School superintendent and board members said they were excited about the opportunity.
“We intend to use the course during physical education classes and it will be open to the community outside of regular school hours,” said Steen.
The courses are built into the natural environment with very little disruption, except to trim a few branches or clear some brush. Novy noted that a large portion of the Moose Lake location is currently under-utilized.
He said that the addition of the disc golf course will provide an important recreational resource for the school and community and most likely draw other enthusiasts to the Moose Lake area.
An 18 hole course takes roughly 20-26 acres of land, depending on the design. Novy said that an advantage of this sport is the ability to use areas that are often not used for other purposes for a variety of reasons, such as rocky areas or slopes that add a fun challenge to the game.
Novy plans to reach out to disc golf manufacturers for any type of possible donations.
“A portion of funding will come from a grant received by our Community Education program,” said Steen. “The rest will be fundraised. The Moose Lake Disc Golf Club has offered to hold community ed classes to introduce those who are interested to the sport.”
Novy said the project will cost approximately $12,000 for the design and materials, $3,000 for signage and $3,000 plus for potential equipment rental and future maintenance or additional features.
The course will be professionally designed by Cale Leiviska out of the Twin Cities area and will include the installation of tees, signs and baskets.
Each playable hole will have a basket mounted on a pipe and signs to help guide players through the course. The signs may also be used for advertising sponsors.
Maintenance is minimal and includes mowing the grass and possibly maintaining the trail every so often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.