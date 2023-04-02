d

What happens when you combine frisbee and golf? Disc golf, of course. The popular sport is coming to Moose Lake as soon as they have the funding, said Moose Lake alum and avid disc golf enthusiast, Chris Novy.

He explained that the sport has the same general concept as golf, but uses a frisbee instead of a golf ball to get points. Like golf, the person with the lowest score wins.

