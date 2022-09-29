About twenty-five people came to the Sept. 26 Carlton County Board meeting to voice their opposition to a new cemetery being established in the northeast portion of Section 20, Blackhoof Township, known to the locals as the old Gordon MacVey dairy farm on the Pioneer Road.
The “Loving Earth” cemetery will handle bodies that are not cremated remains or embalmed but will provide a burial spot for bodies that are interred shortly after they have passed.
A group of area residents led by Bruce Soukkala brought a petition signed by over one hundred people to the board. As group spokesperson, Soukkala raised a number of points against the cemetery being at the proposed site. The neighbors concerns are:
* The proposed burial site is surrounded by new housing development.
* Property values would be affected.
* Ground water and adjacent wetlands could be impacted.
* The new cemetery is within the Nemadji River watershed.
* Most counties in Minnesota need a conditional use permit in order to establish a new burial ground.
Matt Connell owns the land that is proposed for the cemetery which he calls “Loving Earth”. He does not live at the proposed site. He sent a letter that was read at the meeting by Barbara Nichols.
Connell wrote that he hopes that we can all work together in finding a solution to make this situation better.
He commented in the letter that:
* A burial may not occur for years after lots are sold.
* The cemetery will “remain a public, natural space filled with flowers and berries, in perpetuity.
* No headstones.
* Huge deposits of sand in the area and the water table is safe.
* That he will dig each grave by hand.
* Property values will not be affected since Loving Earth will be a public, natural space.
Those in opposition to the establishment of the cemetery asked the county board to stop any burials on the property.
Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham noted that the property is zoned A-2 which makes it possible for Connell to establish a cemetery on that property without a conditional use permit. She said Connell had tried to record the cemetery plat twice unsuccessfully.
The county board has no legal right to deny Connell the ability to start a cemetery, said Cunningham. He is in the process of establishing the cemetery using the current zoning rules and the county board would lose in the courts if they tried to stop his efforts.
