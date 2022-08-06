p

Eric Butche is excited to be the new part-time principal at Moose Lake High School for the 2022-2023 year. The previous principal, Ryan Stewart left for a new position during the school year after learning his full time position would transition to part time next school year.

Butche explained that the school board decided to move to a part time principal due to a continued student enrollment decline at Moose Lake. Enrollment dropped from a total of 656 students for fiscal year 2018 to 565 students in fiscal year 2022.

