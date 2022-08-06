Eric Butche is excited to be the new part-time principal at Moose Lake High School for the 2022-2023 year. The previous principal, Ryan Stewart left for a new position during the school year after learning his full time position would transition to part time next school year.
Butche explained that the school board decided to move to a part time principal due to a continued student enrollment decline at Moose Lake. Enrollment dropped from a total of 656 students for fiscal year 2018 to 565 students in fiscal year 2022.
The school received state funding of $6,728 per pupil in fiscal year 2022, so the loss of roughly 100 students makes a difference in the budget.
Butche decided to pursue his masters degree in education administration several years ago to move forward in his career. He filled in as Dean of Students after Stewart left and Superintendent Billie Jo Steen helped fill in where needed until the end of last school year.
Most staff and students know Butche as a long time special education teacher at the high school. He will continue part time in that role and part time as the principal with Steen and Elementary Principal Kraig Konietzko helping as needed.
“I enjoy the school and like the small school atmosphere,” said Butche. “I enjoy getting to know the students…I think the school has a lot of things going for it and opportunities to grow.”
Butche said he looks forward to a few of the challenges, including improving communications between the school and parents.
“We need parent and community backing and support to help the kids improve,” said Butche. He said one of the top complaints from parents is that they were not aware that their child was struggling in school. Butche wants to change that and improve communication.
“We can’t just hope the parents check in,” said Butche. “We need to take the initiative to contact parents and work together in the students best interest.”
He said the school staff is also vested in helping students and want to see them succeed.
Butche plans to refine and make adjustments to the reading and math interventions as well as expand the use of restorative practices in the school. He said it will help kids who tend to struggle and be less engaged in school become successful and increase the odds of a better academic outcome.
Butche also has long term goals for the school. He hopes to build the Industrial Technology class back, but understands it will take time, personnel and money.
In the meantime, he has a pragmatic attitude.
“You learn as you go, figure it out and adapt,” Butche said. “That’s just life.”
