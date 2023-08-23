c

There’s a new face at the helm of the Moose Lake Police Department. Residents may have noticed that Chief Darren Juntunen has not been out and about on the job recently.

Juntunen was diagnosed with a curable cancer at the end of July. He initially took vacation time as he went through treatment. The cancer has been stubborn and taking longer than Juntunen anticipated so he put in his 30 day notice on Monday, Aug. 14 so he can focus on healing. 

