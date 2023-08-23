There’s a new face at the helm of the Moose Lake Police Department. Residents may have noticed that Chief Darren Juntunen has not been out and about on the job recently.
Juntunen was diagnosed with a curable cancer at the end of July. He initially took vacation time as he went through treatment. The cancer has been stubborn and taking longer than Juntunen anticipated so he put in his 30 day notice on Monday, Aug. 14 so he can focus on healing.
On the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 15 the city appointed Chad Pattison as interim chief. He started with the Moose Lake department shortly after Juntunen. The Navy veteran has 17 years in law enforcement, including a corrections officer with the county jail, 911 dispatch, an officer with Fond du Lac Police Department and later a sergeant before he joined the Moose Lake department.
“The city is not without a chief,” assured Pattison. “The department is still running.”
Moose Lake Interim Chief Chad Pattison
He stressed that he is only an interim chief. The position will be posted and the city will accept applications.
“I would like to be chief,” Pattison said. He added that he would need to go through the application process like anyone else who is interested in the position.
Pattison said that he is keeping the department running as smoothly as possible and wants residents to know they can contact him with questions or concerns. He said if he doesn’t know the answer, he will find it.
“It’s not going to be easy to fill his (Darrens) shoes,” said Pattison. “He’s phenomenal.”
He said he has had a lot of training during his years in law enforcement and is looking forward to taking on the challenge of the position, possibly long term.
“He’s a good guy,” said Juntunen. He added that he is grateful for the support the community has shown him in his three years as chief.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.