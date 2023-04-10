The grader is tucked back into the Kettle River garage after a short stint at the county garage in Barnum.
The Kettle River area finally received their new grader after waiting two years due to the pandemic slow down.
Carlton County employees picked it up from the dealer in Duluth on Feb. 1, 2023 and transported it to the Barnum garage so the county mechanic could keep an eye on the new grader.
“There’s often issues with new equipment,” explained Rick Norrgard, assistant county engineer. “They have codes come up on machines and the mechanics need to look at the codes.” Depending on the codes, the county mechanic can fix the issue and other times someone from the company comes to the county garage to fix the problem.
It was business as usual for the county. However, a few residents noticed that there had not been any tracks from the grader leaving the Kettle River garage during a few snow storms. Some mistakenly believed that the garage had been closed.
The Kettle River garage only houses the one grader and the full time county employee moves between the garages, depending on the needs of the day. The operations have not changed in the years that Norrgard has worked for the county.
Meanwhile, the grader is snug back at its home base in the Kettle River garage as of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, said Dahl.
“We’ve had it long enough that we feel better and don’t need mechanics to look at it every day,” said Dahl. He said that the grader set two codes during the time it was in Barnum. The mechanic fixed the issues and it has been running fine.
Once the new equipment logs 250 hours of work, it needs to be serviced by the dealership including changing the oils and fluids. That was completed in the Barnum facility at the end of March and the grader is home to stay unless it needs to visit the mechanic again.
