Nathan Rimolde is ready to get down to business and repair computers at his new location in the Valley Printing building in Moose Lake.
The 24 year old optimistically opened January 11. He spent many years honing his knowledge on the inner workings of computers. He said he works mainly on personal computers and laptops, solving hardware problems, software troubleshooting and more.
He began tinkering on an old IBM Activa from the 1990s from his mom and found he had a talent for fixing computers.
He took a few classes to further his knowledge, but said he is mostly self-taught and even built his own computer about 10 years ago, which he still uses.
The most common problem he is asked to fix is slow running older computers. Many take over four minutes to start.
“They were built with cheap hard drives, which worked okay for Windows 7, but it doesn’t work so well for Windows 10,” Rimolde said. He either replaces the old harddrive or recommends the client purchase a new system depending on the individual situation. He said there is usually a one week turnaround, unless the part is difficult to find.
“Some parts are impossible to find right now, such as the CUP (brains of the computer),” said Rimolde. He said graphics cards have been difficult to find since the pandemic began last year also.
He hopes to grow his business into a full time job in the coming year.
For more information, visit rts.xyz or call 218-382-6283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.