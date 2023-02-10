Good day fellow gardeners. I’d like to take a moment to introduce myself.
My name is Raenee Bennett and I live and work in Moose Lake.
In March of 2020, I retired from a long career in corrections and found myself searching for a fun and healthy way to fill my time.
I have always enjoyed a long-time passion for gardening and when an opportunity arose to work as a part time city gardener, I jumped at the chance. My work partner, Clarissa Ellis-Prudhomme has been instrumental in my success in the new position.
It’s hard work but oh so rewarding. I really love interacting with the community, answering gardening questions and doing my best to make our city beautiful. Seems like this position was a perfect fit.
I recently completed my Master Gardener Volunteer Certification through the University of Minnesota and have met a new group of people who share my passion of gardening. I will be an occasional contributor to the Moose Lake Sar Gazette and want to hear what you want to talk about. I look forward to the interaction.
As we begin February, the sun is shining but we in the northland still have some time before we can once again work the soil. This is a perfect time to dream, plan and prepare.
Dream
Make a list of the new fruits and vegetables that you’d like to try in our established growing areas and find the possibilities for Zone 3 a and b. Or maybe get out the pencil and paper to draw up a new gardening area.
You don’t have to be an artist, just sketch away and find out what will work in your gardening space with as much sun as possible, access to water and a place you can enjoy from your home even in the sometimes-gloomy months.
Take classes offered by reputable sources and attend Horticultural Days in the area.
Plan
In the cooler months, look over and organize any leftover seeds from last year and decide if those will once again be something you’d like to grow.
Look at Gardening catalogs and highlight new and exciting veggies and flowers you’d like to try. Look at old pictures from last year’s gardening landscapes and make a note of features you’d like to repeat or eliminate. Order bulbs, seeds and materials needed for the upcoming season. Set your goals for the upcoming season and enjoy the planning process.
Prepare
Take a look at your tools and see if any need repair or replacement. Clean and sharpen shovels, clippers, loppers, shears and mower blades.
Most tools can use a look over and a polish with steel wool and a light oiling to get ready for the work ahead. Good tools make for easier work.
Is it time to replace your gloves or gardening shoes and boots? Organize your gardening supplies and establish what is needed.
Until we meet again, Happy Gardening.
Raenee Bennett is a Moose Lake resident and long time gardening enthusiast as well as a Master Gardener. She can be contacted at raeneebennett@gmail.com
