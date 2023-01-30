Michelle Anderson, the new executive director of the Moose Lake Chamber is excited to meet members of the community as she gets started in her new role at the chamber.
She has already been participating in events to help learn more about what the new position entails.
Originally from the rural area of Osceola, Wisconsin, Michelle’s family moved to Willow River where she graduated high school. She received a bachelors of arts degree in journalism and marketing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her previous work experience includes community development, marketing, public relations, nonprofit management and more.
She moved to the Sturgeon Lake area seven years ago with her husband, Vern, to accept a job as the Director of Development at Essentia Health Moose Lake Foundation and Mercy Hospital Moose Lake Foundation.
“I’ve already been involved in the community for seven plus years,” said Anderson. “The job sounded like a natural and fun continuation of what I’ve been doing.”
A few projects on her list include growing the list of volunteers, working on events, building the chamber up and more.
“We’ve had conversations about fantastic ideas,” Anderson said.
She is ready to start with her first event, Ice Bocce on Saturday, Feb. 4. The unique event is a fundraiser for post prom committees at Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum schools.
Anderson invites residents to call her at the chamber office 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday at 218-485-4145 to volunteer, ideas or just say hi.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.