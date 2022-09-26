Several residents have complained about the audio for the city council meetings as they watch live on television, said Ellissa Owens, city administrator. 

Rory Butkiewicz, Moose Lake Public Access Television coordinator, said he is aware of the problem. He records many city events including council meetings and Rebels sports for the public access television. He also lent the city his personal camera as a temporary fix in 2019 when the city’s camera stopped working. 

