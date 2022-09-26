Several residents have complained about the audio for the city council meetings as they watch live on television, said Ellissa Owens, city administrator.
Rory Butkiewicz, Moose Lake Public Access Television coordinator, said he is aware of the problem. He records many city events including council meetings and Rebels sports for the public access television. He also lent the city his personal camera as a temporary fix in 2019 when the city’s camera stopped working.
“I’ve brought it up in past years, but it got brushed aside during the budget stuff,” Butkiewicz said. He sent Owen links for replacement camera options.
“The city has been utilizing Rory’s camera for a number of years for the meeting and we absolutely need to rectify that,” Owens said. “We should never have relied on his personal equipment.”
He discussed audio solutions with Owens also, including replacing electronics and amplifiers as well as considering the purchase of wireless microphones.
They decided to tackle the immediate issues of purchasing a camera for the city and repairing the audio problems first.
Owens said the city has $125,000 in capital funds set aside in the budget in case of unexpected and unbudgeted expenses, including going over budget during current city projects.
The city council approved an audio equipment quote for $9,891 to repair the sound issues. They also approved the purchase of a city camera.
Residents can watch the council meetings live on channel 7 at http://74.117.241.4:8084/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1 and past council meetings on the city website. The next city council meeting is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
