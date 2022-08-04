The Swarm Bike Ride along the Munger bike trail will extend to include Moose Lake this year.
The Swarm Bike Ride along the Munger bike trail will extend to include Moose Lake this year.
Riders have the opportunity to join the ride from two Carlton County locations on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Riders in the Moose Lake area meet at the Carlton Bike Rental and Repair at 505 3rd Street. The ride leaves the bike rental shop at 10 a.m., then heads to TJ’s Country Corner in Mahtowa to meet up with the rest of the group at 10:20 a.m.
The ride is held in conjunction with the Honey Bee Festival at the Oldenburg House in Carlton.
“It’s a good time, fun and family friendly,” said Glen Swanson, owner of the Oldenburg House. He said he invited the Moose Lake location of the Carlton Bike Shop to take part in the event to help support local businesses.
The festival is a two day event that features live music and a variety of vendors selling bee products as well as a guest speaker to educate guests about how to plant a pollinator friendly garden.
Swanson said he wanted to find a way to bring people together and settled on the Honey Bee Festival.
“It started out as a music festival and grew into an environmental advocacy,” Swanson said. “Everyone needs pollinators. It helps bring awareness of the interdependence of people and nature. It bridges cultural differences and brings everyone together. The honeybee is a good way to find common ground.”
For more information or to register visit www.oacc.us
