Taylor Hansberry is the new city administrative assistant to Ellissa Owens.
The University of Wisconsin, Superior graduate grew up in nearby Willow River and currently lives in Barnum with her husband and son.
She keeps busy with daily administration duties such as answering phones, messages and more.
“I dont like to be unproductive,” Hansberry said. “If I’m not doing something, I feel like I’m wasting time.”
In the last five months, Hansberry has updated and reorganized the city website, updated the city Facebook page and is currently working on updating and digitizing the 169 city ordinances. She said they go back to the 1930s and include antiquated laws including no dancing allowed at establishments that served alcohol.
She went through the website page by page and updated outdated information as well as fixed broken links. Residents will notice that the website is now easier to navigate. They can find the calendar of events on the main page as well as meetings and office closings. Relevant Facebook pages are linked on the website and Hansberry is putting together a Moose Lake history page, including vintage photos. She noted there is a lot of information about the 1918 fire.
Hansberry posts relevant updates several days each week, including hazardous road conditions and resulting closings and is happy to see that there has been a huge uptick in interactions from the residents.
“A post about Mayor Shaw got a lot of love,” said Hansberry. “It’s nice to see so much positivity from the community.”
Her favorite hobby is animal rescue and she has several dogs that she is currently fostering. “Adopt, don’t shop,” Hansberry said.
