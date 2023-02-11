The Carlton County Animal Rescue organization is slowly making progress. The group has a board of directors and is currently waiting for their 501 c3 tax exempt status to be approved, said Cory Martinson, president of the board of directors.
“We’re trying to take careful steps so we don’t have any setbacks,” Martinson said. He explained that just filing for the 501 c 3 exemption is a huge process, including a $600 filing fee and a 26 page form to fill out.
They finished filing the paperwork in January and hope to be approved this spring.
“We’re 100 percent committed to making this happen,” Martinson said.
Residents have offered donations, but Martinson said they prefer donors to hold on to the money until their tax exempt status is approved.
He said that they currently have about $2,500, which will be split to help support rescue foster homes and spay/neuter programs as well as go into a building fund for a new animal shelter.
The organization has a long wish list, beginning with more foster homes to take in strays across the county. They are also looking for a possible office space location, volunteers for accountant and veterinarian positions, a building or a land donation from the county or an animal lover so the organization can build a new shelter with space to grow and expand.
Residents can stay current with the organization’s progress by watching their Facebook page for more information and about upcoming meetings at the Carlton VFW. Anyone interested in volunteering can message them on Facebook or look at their business page https://www.ccarescue.org
