The Carlton County Animal Rescue organization is slowly making progress. The group has a board of directors and is currently waiting for their 501 c3 tax exempt status to be approved, said Cory Martinson, president of the board of directors.

“We’re trying to take careful steps so we don’t have any setbacks,” Martinson said. He explained that just filing for the 501 c 3 exemption is a huge process, including a $600 filing fee and a 26 page form to fill out. 

