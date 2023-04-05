l

One out of three mouthfuls of our food and drink require a pollinator while 85% of the world’s 352,000 plants depend on insects for pollination.  Those were statistics shared with 140 people by Alyssa Bloss, keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Pine County Master Gardener Horticulture Day at the Pine City High School. 

Bloss who is a Conservation Specialist with the Carlton County Soil and Water Conservation District shared ways how people can help pollinators to survive and thrive. 

