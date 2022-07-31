National Night Out is an annual event that brings law enforcement, residents and neighborhoods together to help improve relationships.
The event began in 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to natw.org. Cities and neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties and community get togethers hosted by law enforcement or local fire departments complete with vendors, games and more.
It is always held on Aug. 2, but activities and times vary from town to town, including the Moose Lake and surrounding areas.
The Moose Lake event is organized by the police department and will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the hockey arena this year.
Organizer Sarah Radzak said last year was very successful with an estimated 400 people attending.
She said law enforcement will hand out hotdogs, beverages and chips. Local businesses will set up booths. The food and kids prizes, including scooters and a hoverboard, are funded by donations from local businesses. K J Market donated the hotdogs and buns for the annual event.
There will be emergency vehicles for kids to check out as well as an appearance by the DOC canine.
“It’s a fun way for the community to get out and meet law enforcement,” said Radzak. “All of the officers and chief will be there. It’s a nice way to meet officers.”
Lake Theater will offer a free movie at 7 p.m. in conjunction with NNO. The movie will be the 1994 version of “The Little Rascals.”
Place: Sturgeon Lake City Park
Food and beverages provided
Kids activities and raffles
Please register in advance to help Community Ed plan for food
There will be a story book walk and a book give away
Place: Willow River City Park
Community potluck picnic.
Hot dogs and beverages provided by the fire department.
Life Link is scheduled to land a chopper at 5 p.m., weather and availability dependent.
