National Night Out is an annual event that brings law enforcement, residents and neighborhoods together to help improve relationships.

The event began in 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to natw.org. Cities and neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties and community get togethers hosted by law enforcement or local fire departments complete with vendors, games and more.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0