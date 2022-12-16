Braxton Battaglia doesn’t let her cancer relapse slow her down. The 13-year-old has given pep-talks to college football players, created a toy closet at the hospital and even started a foundation to help other kids as she fights her own battle. She was also chosen by a professional football player as his cause to represent on the field.

Braxton, the daughter of Dan and Erin Battaglia, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-Cell ALL) in January 2019. Brax finished treatment at the Masonic Children’s Hospital in May 2021. She relapsed in November 2022 and is back in the hospital facing another two years of treatment.  

