Braxton Battaglia doesn’t let her cancer relapse slow her down. The 13-year-old has given pep-talks to college football players, created a toy closet at the hospital and even started a foundation to help other kids as she fights her own battle. She was also chosen by a professional football player as his cause to represent on the field.
Braxton, the daughter of Dan and Erin Battaglia, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-Cell ALL) in January 2019. Brax finished treatment at the Masonic Children’s Hospital in May 2021. She relapsed in November 2022 and is back in the hospital facing another two years of treatment.
The granddaughter of Dave and Judy Paulson, Willow River, and Dan and Laurie Battaglia, formerly of Askov, was represented on a football field by Blake Cashman during the NFLs “My Cause, My Cleats” event.
The 26-year-old Cashman is currently an outside linebacker for the Houston Texans, but played college football for the Minnesota Gophers.
The National Football League players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through “My Cause, My Cleats.” Players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats that they wore on Sunday, Dec. 4, during their football games.
When Brax celebrated her 13th birthday at the hospital, Gophers Head Coach, P.J. Fleck brought her the Minnesota/Wisconsin Paul Bunyan Football trophy (the ax) that they had recently won. Brax showed the other kids in the hospital the giant trophy ax.
Brax developed a close relationship with P.J. Fleck and the Gophers football players formed a tight bond. She has gone to bowl games and given fire-up talks to the Gophers before a big event. She started her own foundation called TB1 Fund, shortly after her initial diagnosis as she wanted to help others going through similar situations. She also created “Brax’s Toy Closet” at the hospital for all patients to utilize.
Brax’s story
At age 8, Brax loved hanging out with friends and traveling.
She was doing 16 hours a week of gymnastics, scoring high marks at events and was loving it. Then one wrist started to hurt, along with other joints. She was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis. She received weekly shots at her doctor appointments, then was able to go back to the gym.
In January of 2019, she got a headache that lasted three weeks. Her blood counts started to drop and she was fatigued. On January 26, her parents took her to Masonic Children’s Hospital emergency room. She was admitted for three-days of testing. On the third day she received a bone marrow test. Three hours later came the news that she had Very High-Risk B-Cell ALL.
Her oncologist, Dr. Sadak said to think of it as training for a marathon or the Olympics. Brax said she put her athlete mentality to use and decided to work hard. She said that if any 9-year-old could handle this, she was the one that could do it.
“I was confident and positive from day one and that is how I got through two and a half years of treatment,” Brax said.
Her dad agreed.
Brax was fortunate because her parents have good insurance and could pay all of her bills. Her dad could work from the hospital and her mom didn’t have to work and could stay at the hospital with her all the time.
Many kids are not blessed with what she has, so she decided to help them.
TB1F (Team Brax 1 Fund) was launched seven months into her treatment. She wanted to focus on day-brighteners and keep other kids mentally positive, physically active and not bored. The fund’s programming promotes a positive mindset to help cope with life-threatening illness. More information can be found at www.TB1Fund.org.
Brax says she is doing OK The treatment makes her pretty tired though.
“Brax is doing well again and tolerates the chemo pretty well,” said her dad, Dan. “And thankfully, it didn’t relapse in her spinal fluid this time, only bone marrow, so that lessens some treatment and radiation this time around.”
Cashman’s TB1Fund shoes will be auctioned off next year with the funds going to the foundation. Brax said she was very pleased how the shoes turned out. Orange is her cancer ribbon color.
