Children clap and cheer enthusiastically from the playground as the band stops playing and the director faces the audience. It’s a perfect evening in the northland, with a warm, light breeze to keep mosquitos away and the soothing sound of the nearby lake. The band director laughs and thanks the audience, including the kids. He said there will be a television show theme music contest included later in the concert, complete with prizes.
Spencer Walton, 27, has been the director of the Moose Lake Community Band for three years and enjoys working with the local musicians. They play concerts in the Moose Lake park 7 p.m. Tuesdays throughout the summer months.
He is also the high school band director and convinced several students to join the community band.
“It’s a way for kids to be involved in the community,” said Walton.
Max Petry, 15, plays in both the high school band and community band. He currently plays baritone saxophone. He was inspired by his grandma, who played tenor saxophone. He said he enjoys playing in the community band and is impressed with the variety of instruments in the band as well as the talent of the musicians.
Walton also plays several instruments.
He grew up playing the saxophone, but his favorite instrument is the guitar.
“He’s a fine guitar player,” said band member Ted Eastman. The 88-year-old has played the baritone with the community band for nearly 30 years. He was a high school band director at several schools over the years and can play a large variety of instruments.
“Music is my life,” said Eastman. “I’ve always been impressed with the music playing in the band. It’s really surprising how good they are. There are not any rehearsals, we just pass out music at the beginning of the concert. Good musicians, that’s what makes it fun.”
Walton agreed and said he appreciates the talent of the band members, as does Petry.
“I enjoy it,” said Petry. “You meet a lot of really talented people and they play more instruments than I ever thought of. They play the songs with such perfection and they’ve never seen it before.”
The band ranges from 30-35 members with an age range from 15 to late 80s. However numbers have dropped dramatically due to the pandemic.
The band plays a variety of music, from marches, polkas, jazz and blues to movie soundtracks and folk songs. They also play television show theme songs such as Gilligan’s Island, the Big Bang Theory, Hogan’s Heroes as well as movie soundtracks.
“This is a small community and it’s nice to have something available for the residents to enjoy,” Walton said.
He encourages any musician, no matter the skill level, to bring their instrument shortly before 7 p.m. on a Tuesday night and join the fun. “If someone wants to dust off their trumpet or sax and join us, they are welcome,” said Walton.
Performances are about 45 minutes long and weather dependent.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Moose Lake City Park 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug.14 at the Historic Scott House in Carlton
