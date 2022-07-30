Children clap and cheer enthusiastically from the playground as the band stops playing and the director faces the audience. It’s a perfect evening in the northland, with a warm, light breeze to keep mosquitos away and the soothing sound of the nearby lake. The band director laughs and thanks the audience, including the kids. He said there will be a television show theme music contest included later in the concert, complete with prizes.

Spencer Walton, 27, has been the director of the Moose Lake Community Band for three years and enjoys working with the local musicians. They play concerts in the Moose Lake park 7 p.m. Tuesdays throughout the summer months.

