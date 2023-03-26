The sounds of upbeat music fills the air at a Barnum basketball game during the halftime break. A few people clap or tap their feet to the beat as the Barnum Pep Band plays under the instruction of Jeff Gilbertson.
“Music teaches the students about community, and developing team building skills. Students need to be able to collaborate together in order to perform a piece of music, let alone an entire concert,” said Moose Lake band instructor, Spencer Walton. “The students also have to work within an ensemble that consists of many different dynamics. Band students must learn how to work together within their section (let’s say five students for trumpets), and then within their instrument family (brass), and within the entire band. This results in team building dynamics unique to a band setting. Learning how to work within these dynamics is an important aspect, and lessons learned in this setting can be recalled when working a job in an efficient and effective manner.”
Moose Lake choir, teacher Genevieve Berthelot, agrees there are many perks to teaching music in the schools.
“In addition to all of the reasons music is important in general, one reason music is important in the schools is because it is cross-curricular - it ties everything together, said Berthelot. “ In the general music classroom, my music lessons connect to geography, history, fractions, sequences, biology, art, literature, and so much more.”
The schools also collaborate by bringing the pep bands to Rebel home hockey games. Gilbertson reached out to Walton before the pandemic and they performed for the season, but then took a forced break until the 2022-2023 season.
“It is a lot of fun seeing students from both bands collaborating together and hanging out during the games,” said Walton.
The hockey teams are made up of students from Moose Lake, Willow River, Barnum and Cromwell.
Gilbertson said that the pandemic offered a variety of challenges for the music groups, but they persevered and overcame them.
During the pandemic the students practiced outside and stayed six feet apart. They also wore special masks that allowed them to play their instruments.
The students sent videos of themselves practicing to Gilbertson during distance learning. They also discovered the perks of live streaming and recording the concerts online. Family and relatives can watch their favorite students from anywhere in the U.S.
Barnum even held their 2021 spring concert in the parking lot at the school.
“The students stayed dedicated,” said Gilbertson. He added that he thinks music classes in school are an important part of the students’ education.
“Music is a vital part of school for the connections as well as the students emotional development,” said Gilbertson. “It helps the student become more well rounded. It also helps with their critical thinking skills and helps with their character.”
He believes that music classes help students feel more connected to their schools.
“Listening to slower, more relaxing music can help us de-stress after a long day,” said Walton. “Music can also be used as a memory tool. For example, we remember the alphabet because we were taught the ABC’s growing up. In regards to playing music, it engages both right and left sides of the brain, requiring both fine motor skills, and visual skills.”
The schools also travel and perform at events far and near. The Barnum students are preparing to head off to Washington D.C. to perform at the Lincoln Memorial. They also visit New York City every other year.
Special performance
Walton is finalizing details for a collaboration with the UMN Morris to bring their symphonic winds and jazz directors to the area to work with students from local schools.
The one day event is Saturday, April 29. Students from Moose Lake, Barnum, East Central and Cromwell/Wright will descend on Willow River to rehearse as one large group and put on a special one time performance later that day at 4 p.m., said Walton.
The event is called a Mini Minnesota Honor Band. The Moose Lake Area Community Band will also be performing and collaborating on the event.
Music by the school
Moose Lake: Junior High has 31 students, and Senior High has 30 students. The Jazz Band has about 11 members of both the Junior and Senior High Bands.
Choir:There are about 100 students in the program.
Barnum: Concert band is made up of grades 9-12. The jazz and pep bands are made up of a few of the concert band students. There are roughly 50 students in the Jr. High band and 90 in the high school band.
Choir: The choir and swing choir is taught by Dane Levenski.
Willow River: Junior high band (grades 7-9), senior high and and choir (grades 9-12) is taught by Dylan Fuglestad. He also teaches music electives such as Music in the Media and The History of Rock and Roll, as well as elementary band.
