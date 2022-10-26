Question: Hello, can a person who is working for a farmer during harvest driving a semi (no CDL) cross a state line (North Dakota and Minnesota)?
Answer: Yes, as long as they stay within 150 air miles of the farm. With harvest season upon us, it’s a good time to remind everyone about sharing the roads.
Motorists should:
•Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment. Don’t assume the operator can see you.
• Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It is safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming traffic or off the road.
•Wait for a safe and legal place to pass.
Farm equipment operators should:
•Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.
•Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.
•Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.
•Properly secure your load.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. Sergeant Jesse Gabow is Minnesota State Patrol public information officer for the state’s northwestern, west central and central region. If you have questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205 or at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
