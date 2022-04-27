The K-12 students and staff of Moose Lake Community School will send off Brad Hubred at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. He is the fifth and sixth grade science teacher. He is heading to the MN Teacher of the Year competition and banquet in St. Paul from April 29 - May 1.
Hubred, is one of 11finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. He is the sole individual from northeastern Minnesota.
The 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a group of 11 teachers from across the state who have been named finalists in the program. An independent selection panel of 22 leaders in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits selected the finalists from a group of 25 semifinalists. There were 77 teacher candidates for this program year. The selection panel meets again on April 30 to conduct individual interviews with each of the eleven finalists and to cast votes for the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Natalia Benjamin of Century High School in Rochester, will announce this year’s honoree at a banquet at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on May 1.
