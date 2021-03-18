At times this year, the Moose Lake School District financial situation has looked grim.
“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on us,” said Billie Jo Steen, superintendent. She explained that schools need to estimate their budgets several months in advance for the following school year, including the number of students.
“We don’t know what our revenue will be for the school year until the kids show up at our door,” Steen said.
The June 15, 2020 preliminary budget estimated a $89,000 balance in the general fund based on 600 students. But due to the drop in enrollment as a result of COVID, the budget was revised in October, 2020 for 575 students. It showed a drop of $153,644 in the general revenue budget and a $14,981 drop for the expenditure budget.
The result was a projected general fund deficit of $79,479.
“The purpose of a healthy fund balance is to weather large fluctuations in student enrollment, state funding or unforeseen events such as a flood or global pandemic,” Steen said.
She clarified that the general fund is seperate from the building fund, which is funded by the sale of voter approved bonds.
“We had a budget surplus in 2019-2020,” Steen said. “But we did not have a healthy fund balance.”
Moose Lake School District is not alone.
The Minnesota Department of Education released data for the 2020-2021 school year enrollment. Parents across the state made tough choices about their children’s education due to the pandemic. The changes led to a roughly 2% decrease or
about 17,000 students from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. Each student brings in an average of $10,164 in general education monies to their school.
The biggest change is the number of students switching to home school. According to the data, home schooled students increased by 49.5% from last school year.
Steen agreed. She said many Moose Lake students switched to homeschool during the pandemic and several families with kindergarten aged students opted to wait until next school year to start. The combination of factors leaves the district with 565 students at this time, down from the 600 the board estimated when setting the preliminary budget in 2020. The district receives roughly $9,500 from state funding for each student attending school.
Steen said the board made several adjustments including one time cuts to board members salaries, which saved about $105,000. They reduced classroom budgets and waited to replace staff unless it is necessary. When possible, a newly hired staff member was hired part time instead of full time to help keep costs down.
Teachers cannot be laid off due to contracts. Instead the administrative staff volunteered to take furloughs, including Steen.
The ESSER, GEER and CARES money the school received is narrowly targeted for specific purposes and cannot be used to make up for lost revenue, said Steen.
She said she is hopeful that the state will release extra funding to schools who are struggling.
Governor Walz has proposed a one time increase to address the issue. According to the press release, the proposal is a one time increase in the general fund resources for declining enrollment revenues of $25 million for fiscal year 2021.
“We can plan for trends in enrollment, but we can’t plan for everything,” Steen said.
