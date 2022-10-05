Moose Lake School District has launched a new website to provide residents with information about the district’s proposed $380,000 capital projects levy to address the district’s financial challenges and fund critical technology updates and transportation services for students. Voters will consider the levy during the Nov. 8 general election.
The new website, MooseLakeStrong.org, provides residents with details about the district’s needs, the proposed investment plan and the potential tax impact on property owners.
“This is an important decision for our community, so we want to make sure residents have an opportunity to understand why this levy is being proposed and how it would impact our students and community,” said Superintendent Billie Jo Steen. “We hope this website can be a helpful resource for anyone interested in learning more.”
Over the past five years, the school district reduced its operating budget by a total of $590,000 as the rising cost of education continued to outpace state funding. The district faces an estimated budget deficit of $220,000 for the next school year (2023-24).
If approved by voters, the capital projects levy would provide $380,000 annually for the next 10 years to support investments in transportation and technology at the Moose Lake Community School, including upgraded software, replacement of outdated audio visual equipment and paying bus leases for student transportation.
A capital projects levy is a voter-approved property tax that school districts use to fund specific technology, transportation and capital projects. By using a capital projects levy to cover the cost of technology and transportation expenses, Moose Lake School District will be able to reduce pressure on the general fund to help avoid making additional cuts in staffing and programs.
If Moose Lake voters approve the proposed capital projects levy, a home with an average market value of $175,000 would see a monthly tax increase of $8.
Residents who visit MooseLakeStrong.org will find information about the proposed levy’s tax impact, answers to frequently asked questions and instructions about how to vote early or on Election Day. The website will be updated periodically with additional information about early voting and answers to questions from community members.
“Residents will need to decide whether now is the right time to invest in our school,” said Steven Blondo, Chair of the Moose Lake School Board. “We’re looking forward to engaging residents and giving them the information they need to make an informed vote.”
