Moose Lake School District has launched a new website to provide residents with information about the district’s proposed $380,000 capital projects levy to address the district’s financial challenges and fund critical technology updates and transportation services for students. Voters will consider the levy during the Nov. 8 general election. 

The new website, MooseLakeStrong.org, provides residents with details about the district’s needs, the proposed investment plan and the potential tax impact on property owners. 

