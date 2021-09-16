The Moose Lake School District is in the initial stage of developing a strategic plan. The school board is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) to provide guidance and assist with the planning.
The school board is seeking input from school district residents and staff to help in identifying the school district’s strengths and areas for improvement. School district residents and staff can give the school board feedback by completing a survey or attending a community forum scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 pm. The information gathered from the survey and community forum will be analyzed by the MSBA and used to help identify school district strategic priorities.
You can provide input by filling out the online version of the “Moose Lake Strategic Planning Survey.” Just go to the link at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MooseLakeExternal, and click on the “Moose Lake Strategic Planning Survey”before midnight on September 26 to fill it out. The survey link is also provided on our district website at www.mooselake.k12.mn.us. You may give feedback in additional ways;
You can stop by the Moose Lake District Office at 4812 County Rd 10 to pick up a copy and fill it out. Completed surveys should be returned by the end of the business day on September 26, to the district office at the above address;
Or, you can either call Shari Anderson at 218-485-4435 x1109 to request a copy to be sent to your home, or request a copy of the survey via email by contacting billiejo.steen@isd97.org;
Or, you can attend the community forum scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, at 6:30 pm in the Board Room at Moose Lake Community School.
The survey will be open until midnight on September 26.
Your participation will be greatly appreciated by the Moose Lake School Board. If you have any questions about the survey or strategic planning process, please contact MSBA’s Gail Gilman at 507-934-2450, or ggilman@mnmsba.org.
