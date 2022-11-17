The City of Moose Lake may join other cities in Minnesota in placing a limit on residential rental property increases.
A group of concerned renters approached the city council and asked them to consider setting a reasonable cap on rental properties. A few of the renters said their rent is set to increase as much as 20% in the near future and are afraid they will be priced out of their homes.
Minnesota allows cities to adopt an ordinance once it is approved by a general election instead of legislating rent increases, according to ipropertymanagement.com.
There are approximately 173 civilian rental units (per 2012 ACS housing data) in Moose Lake after accounting for DOC/MSOP housing rentals, according to the 2015 City of Moose Lake Comprehensive Plan.
Mayor Ted Shaw agreed to research other cities ordinances as well as talk to the city attorney before bringing the matter back to the city council at the December meeting.
Council member Walter Lower III noted that there have been rent increases across the nation in the last few years along with the increase in property values.
The regulation of rent in Minnesota is primarily governed by MN Stat. § 471.9996. Currently, certain cities and counties allow rent control; however, the rest of Minnesota bans rent control and allows landlords to set rent and increase it with proper notice, according to ipropertymanagement.com.
St. Paul voters approved a Residential Rent Stabilization Ordinance in Nov. 2021. The law, which includes limiting monthly rent increases to 3% in any 12-month period, went into effect on May 1, 2022, according to stpaul.gov. The law is an attempt to balance the right of the landlord to make money, while protecting the renter.
There are a variety of resources for renters, including the Minnesota Attorney General at 1-651-296-3353, HOME line, which offers free and low cost legal, organizing, education and advocacy services, can be reached at 612-728-5767 or look at their website homelinemn.org for more information. All Parks Alliance For Change is a statewide organization for Minnesota’s 180,000 manufactured home park residents.
The next city council meeting is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.