The City of Moose Lake may join other cities in Minnesota in placing a limit on residential rental property increases. 

A group of concerned renters approached the city council and asked them to consider setting a reasonable cap on rental properties. A few of the renters said their rent is set to increase as much as 20% in the near future and are afraid they will be priced out of their homes.

